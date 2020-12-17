Info-tech

Nokia appoints chief strategy and technology officer

Reuters Stockholm | Updated on December 17, 2020 Published on December 17, 2020

Nokia on Thursday named Nishant Batra as chief strategy and technology officer and member of its group leadership team, effective January 18.

Batra, who is currently CTO at auto technology group Veoneer and previously worked for many years at Ericsson, will be based initially in Finland and then move to the US.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.