Nokia launches Nokia 5.3, three other phones in India

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
HMD Global on Tuesday launched four new Nokia phones in India ahead of the festival season, including its Nokia 5.3.
The brand announced the launch of the Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 phones in India.
All four phones come with dual SIM support.
The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The OS is Android 10. It is equipped with a 4000mAh3 battery.
The smartphone has a quad-camera set-up with a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera
The phone comes in cyan, sand and charcoal variants.
It is available in two RAM/ROM configurations — the 4GB/64GB and the 6GB/64GB.
The Nokia C3 has a 5.99-inch display. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS. It is powered by an octa-core processor. It is equipped with a biometric sensor and a dedicated Google Assitant button. it comes in nordic blue and sand colours.
The Nokia 125 is an affordable feature phone with a 2.4-inch screen. It comes with a wireless FM radio. The phone is durable with a long-lasting battery, according to the brand.
The storage capacity is enough for users to save up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS messages on the phone, it said. The phone is available in charcoal black and powder white colours.
The Nokia 150 comes with 32GB of expandable storage. It is equipped with a VGA camera and flash. The phone comes in red, cyan and black options.
The Nokia 5.3 will be available online on Amazon and on Nokia’s website starting September 1. The 4GB/64GB variant and the 6GB/64GB variant of the phone are priced at ₹13,999 and ₹15,499 respectively. Consumers can also pre-book the phone starting today. The brand has also introduced special offers worth ₹4,000 on ₹349-plan for Jio subscribers.
The Nokia C3 will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on the brand’s website. The 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB variants are priced at ₹7,499 and ₹8,999 respectively. The phone will be available starting on September 17. Pre-booking begins from September 10.
The Nokia 150 is available from Tuesday with mobile retailers in India and on Nokia’s website for ₹2,299. The Nokia 125, priced at ₹1,999 is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia’s website from Tuesday as well.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
₹1117 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go ...
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...