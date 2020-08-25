Nokia launches Nokia 5.3, three other phones in India

HMD Global on Tuesday launched four new Nokia phones in India ahead of the festival season, including its Nokia 5.3.

The brand announced the launch of the Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 phones in India.

All four phones come with dual SIM support.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The OS is Android 10. It is equipped with a 4000mAh3 battery.

The smartphone has a quad-camera set-up with a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera

The phone comes in cyan, sand and charcoal variants.

It is available in two RAM/ROM configurations — the 4GB/64GB and the 6GB/64GB.

The Nokia C3 has a 5.99-inch display. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS. It is powered by an octa-core processor. It is equipped with a biometric sensor and a dedicated Google Assitant button. it comes in nordic blue and sand colours.

The Nokia 125 is an affordable feature phone with a 2.4-inch screen. It comes with a wireless FM radio. The phone is durable with a long-lasting battery, according to the brand.

The storage capacity is enough for users to save up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS messages on the phone, it said. The phone is available in charcoal black and powder white colours.

The Nokia 150 comes with 32GB of expandable storage. It is equipped with a VGA camera and flash. The phone comes in red, cyan and black options.

Price and availability

The Nokia 5.3 will be available online on Amazon and on Nokia’s website starting September 1. The 4GB/64GB variant and the 6GB/64GB variant of the phone are priced at ₹13,999 and ₹15,499 respectively. Consumers can also pre-book the phone starting today. The brand has also introduced special offers worth ₹4,000 on ₹349-plan for Jio subscribers.

The Nokia C3 will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on the brand’s website. The 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB variants are priced at ₹7,499 and ₹8,999 respectively. The phone will be available starting on September 17. Pre-booking begins from September 10.

The Nokia 150 is available from Tuesday with mobile retailers in India and on Nokia’s website for ₹2,299. The Nokia 125, priced at ₹1,999 is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia’s website from Tuesday as well.