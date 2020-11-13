Nokia launches two new 4G feature phones

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced the launch of two new feature phones, the Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G.

Both feature phones have 4G capabilities. The phones are powered by the KaiOS Store with support for apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. The phones feature a cand bar design. They run on Kai OS.

With the Nokia 6300 4G, the company has added support for WhatsApp at its lowest price point yet, it said. It has support for Wi-Fi hotspot. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor. The phone also supports Google Assistant .

The Nokia 8000 4G comes with a 2.8-inch screen. It has a 3D-curved key mat. The phone also supports Google Assistant on mobile.

The Nokia 6300 4G will come in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White colours. It will available in select markets for a global average retail price of 49 EUR.

The Nokia 8000 4G will be available in Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz colours in select markets for a global average retail price of 79 EUR.