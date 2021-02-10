Nokia launches two new phones, Power Earbuds Lite

Suggested keywords: Nokia 5 series, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, front camera, OZO spatial audio feature, Google Podcast

HMD Global on Wednesday announced the launch of two new phones, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4, along with the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India.

Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 is the brand’s latest addition to its Nokia 5 series. The phone was launched globally last year.

The smartphone comes with 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes with a 4000mAh battery.

The phone is equipped with a 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 16MP front camera. It also includes the OZO spatial audio feature.

Nokia 3.4

The more affordable Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile platform.

The phone features a triple rear camera set-up with ultra-wide lens and AI imaging.

The phone comes integrated with Google Podcast.

Both Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 are powered by the signature two-day battery life and come with the guarantee of three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, the brand said. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 are ready for Android 11 and beyond, it said.

The phones will come in a Finnish-inspired, brand-new contemporary colour – Dusk, in addition to other colours.

Prices, availability

The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options. The 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants of the phone will be available at ₹13,999 and ₹15,499 respectively. The phone will be exclusively available on Nokia.com/phones and Flipkart starting February 17.

The Nokia 3.4 will be available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options. The 4GB+64GB variant of the phone will be available for ₹11,999. The Nokia 3.4 will be exclusively available for pre-booking on Nokia.com/com starting today, February 10, until it is available for purchase across leading retail outlets and online channels in India, including Nokia.com/phones, Amazon.in and Flipkart on February 20.

The company also launched its Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. It comes with a premium Nordic design in a pocket-sized charging case. The earbuds come with universal Bluetooth compatibility.

The device can provide up to 35 hours of playtime, the company claims. It has an IPX7 water resistance rating, meaning it is sweat and water-resistant for up to one metre for 30 minutes.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available in Snow and Charcoal colour options, priced at ₹3,599. It will be available on Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in starting February 17.