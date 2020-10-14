Info-tech

Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs 5-year deal

Reuters October 14 | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

Finland's Nokia has signed a 5-year deal with Google to replace its IT infrastructure, including data centres, with Google's Cloud offering as the network equipment maker seeks to cut costs, it said on Wednesday.

“The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs,” it said in a statement.

It did not unveil the financial details of the contract but said it would take 18-24 months for the full migration.

