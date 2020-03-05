Nokia partners up with James Bond francaise for its soon to be released 5G smartphone

Nokia phones’ parent company HMD Global today announced its official partnership with the James Bond franchise for its upcoming film ‘No Time To Die.’

The film will feature the soon to be announced Nokia 5G smartphone, alongside other ‘future-proof’ Nokia phones.

In the run-up to the movie release, HMD Global unveiled the first look of their new commercial featuring Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi. The 90-second video which provides a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia smartphone will be released on March 8.

“My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the ’90s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand,” said Lynch.

Apart from Nokia’s 5G smartphone, No Time to Die will also feature Nokia 7.2. The phone is equipped with a 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics. It will also feature Nokia 3310.

“In the film, Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities of the new Nokia phones portfolio, including the first-ever 5G Nokia smartphone which will be fully unveiled on 19 March,” the company said in an official statement.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer said: “Following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to 12 November, we now have a really exciting year ahead of us in the build-up to this much-anticipated release. Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die. The film’s commitment to innovation, paired with the amazing technology built into each Nokia smartphone, making our devices the only gadget that anyone – even a 00 agent – will ever need, makes this partnership a real force to be reckoned with.”

Coronavirus concerns postpones film release

The makers of the film on Wednesday announced that they will be postponing the release of the film which was slated to be released in April to November owing to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

It will now be released on November 12 worldwide and November 25 in the US.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Daniel Craig alongside Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux. The film also stars Rami Malek as the next Bond villain, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz.

The film will be Craig’s last stint as the iconic agent 007.

The Nokia 5G smartphone will be unveiled in London on March 19.