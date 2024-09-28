Nokia has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) as a key partner for 4G and 5G network deployment in India, as announced today. The three-year agreement includes modernizing and expanding VIL’s existing 4G infrastructure, of which Nokia is already a major supplier.

Under this deal, Nokia will deploy its 5G AirScale portfolio, including energy-efficient ReefShark technology and Habrok Massive MIMO radios. The company will also provide its MantaRay SON solution for network optimization and automation.

Nokia is set to increase its market share, replacing an incumbent vendor in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, and will cover circles generating over 50 per cent of VIL’s revenue.

This partnership follows VIL’s announcement on September 22, 2024, of a larger $3.6 billion deal involving Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for network equipment supply. The overall agreement is part of VIL’s three-year $6.6 billion capex plan aimed at expanding 4G coverage and launching 5G services in key markets.

VIL CEO Akshaya Moondra said, “We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that. 5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will also enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organizations to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia commented, “Nokia is proud to be Vodafone Idea’s partner in the next stage of its network evolution.”

“This is a continuation of our long-term partnership that has lasted for over three decades and highlights their trust in our technology portfolio. They will benefit from the very latest products and innovations from our industry-leading, energy-efficient.”

“AirScale portfolio that will bring premium quality capacity and connectivity to their customers. We look forward to working with Vodafone Idea on this exciting deployment.”