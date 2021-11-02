Nokia T20 tablet launched in India

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched the new Nokia T20 tablet in India.

The tablet has been made available in India in less than a month after its global launch. It marks the introduction of the brand’s new T-series.

The tablet comes with a 2K display. It will include three years of monthly security updates and will receive two years of Android OS upgrades.

The device is powered by an 8200mAh battery. For audio, it is equipped with Stereo speakers and OZO Playback.

The tablet features Google Kids Space, a kids-mode for children to explore apps, books and videos. Google Kids Space works in parallel with the child’s Google Account, which can be managed through Family Link parental controls.

The tablet joins the fleet of Android Recommended devices (AER) that meet Google’s enterprise requirements, the brand said. It works with HMD Enable Pro, the enterprise mobility management solution designed for ease of use and managing deployed devices from its one-stop-shop interface.

As part of a partnership with Spotify, it will give Nokia T20 owners access to 70 million tracks and 2.9 million podcasts out of the box.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia T20 is available in India in blue color and comes in Wi-Fi 3GB+32GB and Wi-Fi 4GB+64GB and Wi-Fi + LTE 4GB+64GB configurations priced at ₹15,499, ₹16,499 and ₹18,499, respectively.

The device will be available across leading offline retail stores, Nokia.com and online on Flipkart.