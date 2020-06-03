Nokia, Vodafone Idea deploy world’s largest dynamic spectrum refarming

Nokia and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) have completed of the first phase of world’s largest deployment of Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) in India. The companies also announced that they have deployed the country’s biggest massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) installation.

Nokia’s DSR, which has been deployed across key cities in India, will enable VIL to enhance user experience with optimal use of its spectrum assets.

Nokia’s solution includes its module AirScale BaseBand, which allows service providers to efficiently address the growing mobile broadband needs of subscribers in densely populated areas.

Nokia’s DSR solution also enables service providers to dynamically share spectrum across different technologies and to automatically change spectrum allocation in line with evolving spectrum usage, the company said in a statement.

“Dynamic spectrum refarming provides us with more network capacity and data speed to enable us to deliver best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. VIL was the first one to trial the DSR…,” Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said.

“Similarly, we have the largest deployment of mMIMOs in India and our investment in mMIMO technology significantly helped us in meeting the growing data demand during the Covid-19 crisis. Nokia has been our key partner in our DSR and mMIMO strategy. At Vodafone Idea, innovation is the cornerstone for creating a 4G+ network and this is an example of us adopting cutting-edge technology to create a better network,” he added.

As part of the Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) contract, Nokia has also deployed more than 5,500 TD-LTE mMIMO cells in the 2500 Mhz spectrum band in eight circles in Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Rest of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

The deployment will help VIL enhance coverage, reliability, and speed.

India has seen a massive increase in data usage in recent years.

Over the last four years, the data traffic has increased by over 44 times, which is amongst the highest in the world, according to Nokia MBiT Index 2020. Nokia’s mMIMO solution supports exponential traffic growth by bringing extreme flexibility and automation, allowing service providers to adapt to dynamic and evolving traffic patterns while ensuring a world-class network experience. It also prepares the networks for the upcoming 5G technology, it added.

“At a time when connectivity is so crucial, the deployment of DSR and mMIMO will help Vodafone Idea enhance network capacity and improve the experience for their customers. We are committed to helping mobile operators around the world strengthen and optimise the efficiency of their networks through innovative solutions so that they can fully utilise all available resources,” Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice-President and Head of India, at Nokia, said.