Finland-based telecom gear maker, Nokia on Wednesday said it has won a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and States.

As per the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its cutting-edge 5G AirScale portfolio including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, the company said in a statement.

These solutions will enhance Airtel’s network with exceptional 5G capacity and coverage and support its network evolution. Furthermore, Nokia will modernise Airtel’s existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G, it said.

“Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimise environmental impact,” Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Airtel, said.

Airtel will also be leveraging Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management for intelligent network monitoring and management that uses AI-based tools covering digital deployment, optimization and technical support, the company said.

Nokia has collaborated with Airtel for over two decades, providing 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment. Their partnership has recently reached new heights with the launch of the Green 5G Initiative, aimed at improving the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the company’s ambitious emission reduction targets.

“This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers,” Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nokia, said.

