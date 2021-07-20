Novac Tech launches cloud-based learning solution

Novac Technology Solutions, a fully-owned subsidiary of Shriram Value Services, on Tuesday announced the launch of NOVAC Klass LMS (Learning Management System) — a cloud-based learning solution exclusively made for training companies.

Novac, a digital transformation and cloud-solutions company, helps organisations across financial services, insurance, retail and digital learning sectors on their digital transition.

“We are extremely happy to have entered the B2B2C segment with NOVAC Klass, the most advanced Ed-tech platform that provides complete support for any training and learning organization. Our tool kit is designed to perfection for authoring content; intuitive gamified learning, and facilitates sales of clients’ courses,” C Mahesh, Director, NOVAC Technology Solutions, said in a press release.

Training companies

NOVAC Klass is a cloud-based solution that is tailor-made exclusively for the training companies. It has an inbuilt authoring tool for content creation which supports the customer to digitise their current learning practices and business. In addition to this, it facilitates all of their customers to sell their courses on this platform.

The release also said that Zell Education, a leading finance and accounting edtech organisation, has partnered with NOVAC by becoming the first company to enhance the learning and training of the end customers through NOVAC Klass.

“NOVAC Klass LMS is a unique, customised platform that allows our students to have an extremely user-friendly and engaging learning experience. The kind of support and service their tech team offers is unparalleled and seamless. With this, we also look forward to partnering with NOVAC to develop our student management system,” said Anant Bengani, Founder of Zell Education.