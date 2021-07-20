Novac Tech launches cloud-based learning solution

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Novac Technology Solutions, a fully-owned subsidiary of Shriram Value Services, on Tuesday announced the launch of NOVAC Klass LMS (Learning Management System) — a cloud-based learning solution exclusively made for training companies.
Novac, a digital transformation and cloud-solutions company, helps organisations across financial services, insurance, retail and digital learning sectors on their digital transition.
“We are extremely happy to have entered the B2B2C segment with NOVAC Klass, the most advanced Ed-tech platform that provides complete support for any training and learning organization. Our tool kit is designed to perfection for authoring content; intuitive gamified learning, and facilitates sales of clients’ courses,” C Mahesh, Director, NOVAC Technology Solutions, said in a press release.
NOVAC Klass is a cloud-based solution that is tailor-made exclusively for the training companies. It has an inbuilt authoring tool for content creation which supports the customer to digitise their current learning practices and business. In addition to this, it facilitates all of their customers to sell their courses on this platform.
The release also said that Zell Education, a leading finance and accounting edtech organisation, has partnered with NOVAC by becoming the first company to enhance the learning and training of the end customers through NOVAC Klass.
“NOVAC Klass LMS is a unique, customised platform that allows our students to have an extremely user-friendly and engaging learning experience. The kind of support and service their tech team offers is unparalleled and seamless. With this, we also look forward to partnering with NOVAC to develop our student management system,” said Anant Bengani, Founder of Zell Education.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...