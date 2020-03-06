Now, a ‘Coronavirus’ Android app that steals information

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
An Android app that goes by the name ‘Coronavirus’ has been spotted that requests victims to re-enter the pin or pattern on the device and uses it to steal information.
The app repeatedly seeks accessibility service capabilities, according to cyber security solution provider SonicWall’s Capture Labs Threats Research Team. With additional capabilities based on traces present in the code, the attacker can control the device remotely making this malware a Remote Access Trojan (RAT). The malware persistently tries to invade and embed itself in the device through multiple means, it said in a statement.
The security experts advise the phone users to be on guard while downloading apps, clicking links and giving out information.
Android’s battery optimisation feature puts an app in a suspended state to conserve battery, but since this malware is a RAT, it works best when it is constantly listening for incoming commands from the attacker.
Upon installation, the malware asks the user to ignore battery optimisation for the app, thereby preventing it from going into a low power/sleep state. Later, when the SonicWall team tried revoking this permission from the app, it pulled a basic trick, pressing the back button just before the permission could be revoked. The same trick is used when the user tries to uninstall the app.
Debasish Mukherjee, Vice-President, Regional Sales, APAC, SonicWall, said: “This is a classic case of the attackers being opportunists. They ride on the fear of the larger public and develop codes to steal sensitive information and control mobile devices remotely. It is advised that people use discretion before falling prey to such attacks.”
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...