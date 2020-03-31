Now, AI tools to predict severity in respiratory issues in Covid-19 patients

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that can predict the probability of a newly infected Covid-19 patient developing a severe respiratory disease, according to media reports.
The study has been published in the journal Computers, Materials & Continua.
Co-author Anasse Bari, a clinical assistant professor in Computer Science at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University had said that the goal of the research was to design and deploy a tool that uses AI capabilities for predictive analysis to flag patients that can develop coronavirus-related severities, the report said.
Once deployed, doctors can prioritize patient care based on their potential to develop severe respiratory issues using the AI algorithm, Al Jazeera reported.
The tool discovered multiple indicators that can be used to predict if a patient would develop "acute respiratory disease syndrome" (ARDS), a severe complication of Covid-19. ARDS fills the lungs with fluid and is the cause of mortality for about 50 per cent of coronavirus patients who develop this, the report said. Neither age nor sex was among these indicators.
The AI algorithm was based on machine learning using data from 53 coronavirus patients across two hospitals in Wenzhou, China, it said.
The tool was able to predict the risk of developing ARDS in patients with up to 80 per cent accuracy.
AI tools to combat Covid-19
AI has been used by researchers and scientists on multiple occasions to develop tools that help in combating the coronavirus pandemic in multiple ways.
Apollo Hospitals, for example, recently rolled out an AI-based self-assessment test that can help users predict their risk level in contracting Covid-19. The tool predicts the risk level using survey questions based on travel history, health and symptoms.
Another start-up, Innoplexus AG, founded by Indians and headquartered in Germany has claimed to have developed an AI-enabled drug discovery platform. The platform helps medical professionals arrive at combinations of existing drugs that may prove more efficacious in treating Covid-19 cases, according to previous reports.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...