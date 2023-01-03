Are you a professional looking to post content online and to build a community of professionals who have something to say about the content.

A Singapore-based serial entrepreneur Amit Gupta has built Kampd (Knowledge Amplified), an app that allows professionals and other experts in different fields to build exclusive communities around their content.

“It allows professionals to engage with like-minded people in the knowledge economy. The only way for them to keep up with what’s going on is by engaging with like-minded people,” he said.

Founded by Amit Gupta and Ulrich Loeffler in 2022, the platform sees good potential in India.

Talking to businessline, he said such communities can build knowledge banks. “We found that this problem has not been solved, and we would like to solve it with Kampd,” he said.

He said the platform lets content creators and professionals anchor ‘purposeful content’ “It opens up the potential for the creator economy to benefit professionals across different domains,” he said.

“As opposed to traditional social media platforms that emphasise ‘who you know’, Kampd enables users to tap their potential with a what-you-know approach.

“Most of the existing platforms are like messaging apps, where you discuss something and then suddenly someone interrupts to say something on a different topic that diverts from the main topic. In Kampd, the engagement stays on the topic,” he said.

“Users build an exclusive thread on a particular topic. And the content is easily searchable,” he said.

He felt that it was time professionals moved their serious conversations and networks away from messaging apps to a platform that is purpose-built for sustained end-to-end engagement.

“We felt that there was a great opportunity to bring together professional communities and have these communities anchored by content,” he said.

The app will also help the professionals create mini events around the content.

“The platform is sector agnostic as long as it’s in the professional domain.

