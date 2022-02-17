Now, automated Twitter accounts can self-identify as ‘good bots’

Twitter is introducing a new label that will allow automated accounts to self-identify as “good bots”.

Developers can add the ‘good bot’ label to automated accounts, also known as “bots”, helping people differentiate automated from human-run accounts.

“Starting today, all automated accounts will have the option to add the new label to their account Profile. The label will give people additional information about the bot, and help them decide which accounts to follow, engage with, and trust,” Twitter said in an official release.

“This update comes as a result of research that found that people wanted more context around the accounts they interact with — the label will help give “good bots” (those that share helpful/relevant information and intend to genuinely improve the Twitter experience) a way to increase their legitimacy and build trust and transparency with their audience,” it said.

Twitter began testing the labelling feature for automated accounts to self-identify in September last year through an invitation-only test.

“We’re all looking for ways to cleanse our timelines these days — and there are a whole slew of “good bots” on Twitter that can help us do that. Good bots can help people find useful, entertaining and relevant information every day — from sharing Covid-19 updates, to notifying people of traffic updates, to even helping people find internships,” it said.

“There’s a whole community of developers that are working hard to build bots that are genuinely useful and interesting,” it added.

Some of the “good bots”, as shared by Twitter, in India include @mumbaitraffic, @bloodreqbot, @CovidvaxBLR, @internfinder and @TheGermanBot.

Apart from automated accounts, the micro-blogging platform is also planning to create memorial accounts.