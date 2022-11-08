Quick commerce platform Dunzo has started quick delivery of books, in a bid to expand beyond fruits and vegetables. It has launched author Amish Tripathi’s novel, War of Lanka, on the platform.

Ardent fans of the series are in for a treat since they will be able to get the novel within a few hours of placing the order on Dunzo, said the company.

Mrunmayi Oke, V-P of Category and Growth at Dunzo, said: “We want to give people new choices and experiences when shopping on Dunzo, expanding the quick-commerce format beyond fresh and daily essentials. Amish Tripathi’s War of Lanka is a much-awaited book in the Ram Chandra series, and fans of the series would love to get their hands on it as quickly as possible.”

Dunzo will have it delivered to them within minutes, and we are making it extra special by giving them a signed copy. It’s exciting times ahead, as we define what other categories or products to bring under the q-commerce umbrella, she added.

The platform said it will continue to innovate to bring a wider selection of products to modern consumers. It aims to become the convenience layer of each city in India by revolutionising the way users purchase their daily essentials.

Dunzo is a hyperlocal quick commerce company that provides quick grocery delivery services to consumers and connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier and local commerce. Dunzo is present in the top 8 cities in India and has over 10 million users.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Dunzo is backed by Reliance Retail, Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, and LightBox Ventures, among others. In 2021, Dunzo established the Dunzo Daily model using a network of micro fulfillment warehouses to be able to deliver speed, quality, and reliability to customers within the daily grocery category.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit