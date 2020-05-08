Now, even small grocers can take to e-comm platform

Why only big e-commerce companies have the luxury of having very expensive IT solution to run their businesses?

A Hyderbad-based startup, ONGO Framework, has launched an exclusive solution for small and medium-sized grocers and other retail stores to quickly launch e-commerce operations. “It will take not more than 15 minutes to make them onboard customers onto the e-commerce platform. From creating an exclusive app to set up a website, to implement a delivery boy window, it will take just 10 minutes,” Rama Kuppa, Founder and CEO of ONGO Framework, said.

What a retailer requires to onboard is a mobile phone or a computer with internet connection to take, process and service the orders.

The firm is providing the solution as a SaaS . “We are connected with several payment gateways,” he said.