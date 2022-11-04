Shazam introduced a new offer where it will provide Apple Music for free for a period of 4 months. You can listen to Apple Music without paying anything until February, provided that you enrol for it now.

You can get hold of the offer by scanning the QR code, which will then redirect you to the page to redeem a free trial of Apple Music for 4 months.

You can also opt out of the subscription anytime.

For now, Apple Music offers only 1 month of the free trial. Apple Music plan in India varies from ₹49 per month to ₹149 per month depending on the requirements.