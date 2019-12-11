Now Google Chrome to warn you if your login, password credentials compromised

Chrome, the browser from the Google stable, has become better as it enhances its security layer.

With the threat of passwords getting exposed due to increased incidence of data breaches, malware attacks and phishing attacks increasing by the day, data security has become a top concern for many people across the world, AbdelKarim Mardini, Senior Product Manager of Chrome has said.

How does it work?

When you enter your credentials on a website, Chrome will send an alert if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach, asking you to change them to keep your data in tact.

Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google and its parent Alphabet, has tweeted about this additional feature in Chrome. “Chrome will now warn if your username and password have been compromised when you type them into a website,” he said in the tweet.

“We’re also enhancing phishing protections to be real-time on desktop to alert you when visiting malicious sites,” he said.

AbdelKarim Mardini said Google first introduced this technology early this year. In October, it became a part of the Password Checkup in Google Accounts, allowing the users to conduct a scan of their passwords anytime.

“For now, we’re gradually rolling this new service out for everyone signed in to Chrome as a part of our Safe Browsing protections,” he said.

The Safe Browsing window makes a list of unsafe sites on the web and shares this information across to make the web “more secure”. This list gets refreshed every half-an-hour, factoring in additional threats.

One, however, has to enable the ‘Make searches and browsing better setting in the browser.

Predictive alerts

The browser is also coming up with predictive phishing protection. “If you're signed in to Chrome and have Sync enabled, predictive phishing protection warns you if you enter your Google Account password into a site that we suspect of phishing. This protection has been in place since 2017, and today we’re expanding the feature further,” he said in a blog on the new feature.