Now, Indians can Netflix and chill at an affordable price

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 22, 2020 Published on July 22, 2020

OTT platform plans low-cost subscription tier for Indian users

US-based OTT platform Netflix plans a low-cost subscription tier for its Indian users to gain more subscribers in the country, TechCrunch reported.

The monthly tier is priced at ₹349 ($4.70). This comes months after Netflix introduced a mobile plan worth ₹199 for its Indian consumers. The 199 plan features lower streaming quality to standard definition (480p.)

The new plan is called “Mobile+”. It will have high-definition (HD) quality content and be supported on mobile phone, computer screen and tablet. This excludes television.

Netflix’s standard subscription costs ₹499 ($6.69), which is restricted to one user at a time. While the charges for the highest tier stand at ₹799 ($10.70), that supports simultaneous viewing (up to four) and streaming in ultra-high definition (4K).

“We launched the Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long term if they do,” a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Netflix recently came up with new shows and series and plans to launch 17 more by August. It has garnered more than 2 million subscribers in India so far and looks to penetrate deeper into the Indian market.

