Now, Indians can Netflix and chill at an affordable price

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
US-based OTT platform Netflix plans a low-cost subscription tier for its Indian users to gain more subscribers in the country, TechCrunch reported.
The monthly tier is priced at ₹349 ($4.70). This comes months after Netflix introduced a mobile plan worth ₹199 for its Indian consumers. The 199 plan features lower streaming quality to standard definition (480p.)
The new plan is called “Mobile+”. It will have high-definition (HD) quality content and be supported on mobile phone, computer screen and tablet. This excludes television.
Netflix’s standard subscription costs ₹499 ($6.69), which is restricted to one user at a time. While the charges for the highest tier stand at ₹799 ($10.70), that supports simultaneous viewing (up to four) and streaming in ultra-high definition (4K).
“We launched the Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long term if they do,” a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.
Netflix recently came up with new shows and series and plans to launch 17 more by August. It has garnered more than 2 million subscribers in India so far and looks to penetrate deeper into the Indian market.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...