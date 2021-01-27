Now, see ‘out of office’ info while mentioning other users in comments on Google Docs

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Users can now see ‘out of office’ information while replying to or mentioning other users in a comment in Google Docs.
“In Google Docs, you’ll now see ‘out of office’ information when replying to or mentioning other users in a comment,” Google said in a blog post.
“When mentioning a single user in a new comment or thread, you’ll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return,” it explained.
Users will see condensed ‘out of office’ information for multi-person threads. They can then select the info icon to view more information on each specific person.
There is no admin control for this feature. Users will automatically see the relevant information for users who have set their status as ‘out of office’ when replying to or mentioning them in a comment.
The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...