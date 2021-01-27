Now, see ‘out of office’ info while mentioning other users in comments on Google Docs

Users can now see ‘out of office’ information while replying to or mentioning other users in a comment in Google Docs.

“In Google Docs, you’ll now see ‘out of office’ information when replying to or mentioning other users in a comment,” Google said in a blog post.

“When mentioning a single user in a new comment or thread, you’ll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return,” it explained.

Users will see condensed ‘out of office’ information for multi-person threads. They can then select the info icon to view more information on each specific person.

There is no admin control for this feature. Users will automatically see the relevant information for users who have set their status as ‘out of office’ when replying to or mentioning them in a comment.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.