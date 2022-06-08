Now, users can pin posts and Reels on Instagram

Instagram is rolling out the ability to pin a post or a Reel to a user profile.
Users can now pin up to three posts on their profile which will appear at the top of their profile grid.
To pin a post or a Reel they can select the same, click on the top right corner of the post and click on ‘Pin to your profile.’ The pinned posts or Reels will then be pinned at the top of their profile.
Instagram had started testing the feature sometime around Aprilis year, TechCrunch had reported. The Meta owned photo sharing platform had confirmed to TechCrunch that it was testing a new feature to let users feature posts on their profile.
Instagram recently also rolled out a host of new features for for Reels including fresh sound effects, the ability to import audio, and interactive stickers, among others. It is also extending the time limit for Reels to 90 seconds.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.