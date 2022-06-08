Now, users can pin posts and Reels on Instagram

Instagram is rolling out the ability to pin a post or a Reel to a user profile.

Users can now pin up to three posts on their profile which will appear at the top of their profile grid.

You like it? You pin it 📌



You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile. pic.twitter.com/9waQkueckG — Instagram (@instagram) June 7, 2022

To pin a post or a Reel they can select the same, click on the top right corner of the post and click on ‘Pin to your profile.’ The pinned posts or Reels will then be pinned at the top of their profile.

Instagram had started testing the feature sometime around Aprilis year, TechCrunch had reported. The Meta owned photo sharing platform had confirmed to TechCrunch that it was testing a new feature to let users feature posts on their profile.

📣 New Features for Creators 📣



Some fun, new features built for creators that make it easier to engage and share:



- 90-second Reels

- Import audio in Reels

- Interactive stickers in Reels

- Grid pinning



Let me know what you think👇🏼 See you next week ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrW5IWmWcZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 7, 2022

Instagram recently also rolled out a host of new features for for Reels including fresh sound effects, the ability to import audio, and interactive stickers, among others. It is also extending the time limit for Reels to 90 seconds.