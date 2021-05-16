Now, vaccination pop ups in parking lots driven by a mobile app

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
A big reason for vaccine hesitancy is the fear of crowds at vaccination centres. Here comes a solution for that. A mobile app, Park+ that offers smart parking solutions has partnered with State Health Departments and Malls to organise drive-through vaccination camps inside parking lots.
After successfully organising vaccination camps at three locations in Gurugram’s Ambience Mall, DLF City Centre and DLF Cyber Hub, Park+ will be organising a drive-through vaccination camp in DLF Mall of India, Noida on May 17.
The initiative, launched in association with Gautam Budh Nagar administration and DLF Mall of India, will allow citizens to get vaccinated between 9 am and 5 pm in the parking lot of the mall through prior appointments. Citizens can book their vaccination appointments on the CoWIN portal. The location and availability of the vaccine can be tracked on the Park+ app too.
The no-charge initiative is offering the first dose of vaccination to anybody above 45 years of age. The idea behind the vaccination pop ups at parking lots is to help people who are not stepping out to get vaccinated due to fear of exposure to the virus. At the parking lots, there is assurance of social distancing.
“We are a socially responsible start-up and realised the potential of offering our expertise in smart parking services to contribute to the Covid-19 vaccination efforts in cities. We can vaccinate 2-3 lakh people per day and are looking to replicate this model in multiple cities pan India,” said Amit Lakhotia, founder of Park+ that is backed by marquee investors like Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners. The vaccination pop up initiative will expand to Ghaziabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru next week.
This initiative comes on the heels of the start-up already setting up contactless parking solutions in Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.
