NRAI partners with DotPe to build tech platform for online payments

National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), the apex body of the F&B industry has partnered with fintech start-up DotPe to build its own tech platform that would enable them with online payments for digital ordering, bill settlements, and contactless dining. DotPe was founded by the erstwhile PayU co-founder and Managing Director, Shailaz Nag.

Earlier this month, in a press statement NRAI had announced that it will launch "a new platform that will enable online food ordering and delivery services along with loyalty programs. This would be in direct take on with existing food-tech aggregators, Zomato and Swiggy. The association's new move is aimed at reducing the dependence of restaurants on such apps."

Speaking to BusinessLine, Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI said that they had been working with the company for over the past couple of months now. “DotPe will provide us a tech solution. The data remains ours, the rate that we pay to them is fixed, and the bank charges are paid by the customers."

NRAI is set to host its second town hall discussing the details of the 'tech solutions for the restaurant industry' on Saturday.

The current food delivery model is riddled with deep discounts, higher commissions, no hold on customer data, among other issues. “It is not benefiting the restaurants but only helping the aggregator apps,” it had said in a statement.

NRAI has been had loggerheads with aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy since last year. NRAI had led the “logout movement” to combat deep discounting, predatory pricing, and commissions among other issues.

NRAI is also looking at alternative delivery and logistics companies. It is also exploring synergies with social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to provide and ordering facilities and visibility for restaurant partners who could potentially be its members.

NRAI represents over six lakh restaurant businesses. According to Katriar, so far, “We have got a very positive response from our members.”

The likes of Dineout, Zomato, and Paytm are already pushing their platform with contactless dining. Zomato has, in fact, taken it a notch above and made its contactless dining free for all restaurants across India and other global destinations for a period of at least six months.

NRAI’s Katriar countered saying, that “While the charges won’t be free, but it will be fixed unlike what other players do. It could be as minimum as Re 1.”