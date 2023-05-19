Bengaluru

NTT Ltd., an IT infrastructure and services company, and Cisco have announced a collaboration to develop and deploy joint solutions that pragmatically support large organisations’ sustainability goals.

Leveraging NTT’s Edge as a Service portfolio and Cisco’s IoT capabilities, solutions developed by the two companies will offer real-time data insights, enhanced security, improved decision-making, and reduced operational costs through predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and supply chain management capabilities.

“We are accelerating our IoT business initiatives to deliver a powerful portfolio of repeatable services that can be tailored to meet customer demand for these kinds of solutions. We’re in a unique position,” said Devin Yaung, SVP of Group Enterprise IoT Products and Services at NTT.

The companies will deliver solutions that combine NTT’s Managed Services expertise, real-time analytics, automation capabilities at the edge, and the management of complex IT environments with Cisco’s IoT capabilities, including Low Power Wide Area Networking (LoRaWAN).

NTT has bolstered its IoT consulting and services business, which brings together more than 1000 practitioners and 100 use cases in areas such as connected cars, fleet management, predictive maintenance, smart cities, digital twins, connected factories, utilities, and more. NTT has already trained more than 500 Cisco sales experts to accelerate its combined capabilities and go-to-market efforts, according to the company.

“We are excited to work together to accelerate our customers to this IOT-as-a-Service model so they can quickly realise business benefits across industries and the globe,” said Samuel Pasquier, VP of Product Management, Industrial IoT Networking, Cisco.