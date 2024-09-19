NTT DATA and IBM have launched SimpliZCloud, a fully managed cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE. The service is designed to support the infrastructure needs of critical workloads like those in financial services organizations including core banking applications, lending and risk management applications.

NTT Data said this solution offers the opportunity to optimize infrastructure investments and ongoing costs by consolidating resources and spending, especially enterprise software license costs. The subscription-based model also helps avoid expensive capital investment and maintenance costs.

“With SimpliZCloud, enterprises, especially financial institutions, can make a generational shift in their cloud transformation journey. Critical business applications, especially those infused with AI and ML will now have the infrastructure to support performance far ahead of the traditional x86 architectures all in a fully managed, as-a-service model. This launch represents our continued commitment to supporting our clients’ ambitions for innovation and digital transformation,” said Avinash Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, India, NTT DATA, Inc.

SimpliZCloud is built on a secure, scalable, and integrated architecture that delivers dedicated compute and storage resources, powered by Software Defined Networking (SDN). The service offers a jump in performance over traditional x86 architecture-based environments, claims the company.

This is supposed to open the path towards enterprise-wide cloud transformation, leveraging IBM LinuxONE as a hybrid cloud platform. As enterprises consolidate their workloads, they can reduce their data centre footprint.

“Over the years, with the IBM LinuxONE platform, IBM has delivered much-needed security, scalability, reliability, and performance to help India’s leading financial institutions manage their mission-critical workloads safely and sustainably. By bringing SimpliZCloud to modern enterprises, we continue our commitment to helping them adopt a hybrid-by-design approach,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.

He added that with SimpliZCloud, financial institutions can leverage a highly secure, high-performance platform and robust infrastructure to harness the benefits of AI and hybrid cloud to manage their evolving applications and workloads.

