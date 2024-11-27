NTT DATA has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Udupi-headquartered Niveus Solutions, a cloud engineering company specialising in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services.

A media statement said the acquisition accelerates NTT DATA’s strategy to expand its cloud capabilities to meet the global demand for transformative cloud solutions across industries, and solidifies the company as a leading global system integrator for Google Cloud.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close within the next 30-60 days. Once the transaction is closed, Niveus Solutions will add 1,000 GCP engineering professionals with expertise in GCP native modernisation, data engineering and AI to enhance NTT DATA’s Google Cloud Business Unit, it said.

With deep knowledge across financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail and logistics, Niveus Solutions supports NTT DATA’s ability to deliver specialised industry cloud platform solutions which enable rapid development of customised use cases. These added capabilities enhance NTT DATA’s ability to address complex client challenges across industries and deliver scalable, secure, industry-specific cloud solutions globally, it said.

Suyog Shetty, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Niveus Solutions, said Niveus Solutions is excited to join forces with NTT DATA. “Our team’s dedication to advancing digital transformation on Google Cloud, combined with NTT DATA’s extensive reach and capabilities, strongly positions us to bring modern cloud solutions to new markets to expand the boundaries of cloud innovation. Today’s news accelerates our mission to harness our GCP talent pool globally, tapping into India’s thriving ecosystem of skilled professionals and enhancing our ability to deliver transformative services globally,” he said.

Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA Inc, said, “The acquisition of Niveus Solutions will firmly position us as a leading Google Cloud powerhouse, propelling NTT DATA as one of the world’s largest system integrator partners for Google Cloud. With Niveus Solutions, we are set to redefine possibilities in the AI-driven cloud era, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformations and achieve meaningful business outcomes across industries and geographies.”

John Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, APAC, said, “The Niveus Solutions acquisition significantly advances our Google Cloud partnership and expands our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that drive business growth. With Niveus Solutions, we’re strategically positioned to capitalise on this significant growth opportunity across APAC and beyond.”