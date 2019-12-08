NTT India eyes $1-bn revenue in next two years

Japanese technology major NTT has set a target of crossing the $1-billion revenue target in the next two years from its India operations.

This means that the company, that has been growing at an average of 18 per cent in topline income for the past eight years, will have to ensure a better run rate in revenue growth, said a top official.

Currently, the overall India revenue of the company, is over ₹5,000 crore (over $700 million), said the official.

“We want to focus on the domestic business opportunity and grow the business to make it a $1-billion (over ₹7,100 crore) business in the next two years,” CEO (South Asia), Kiran Bhagwanani, told PTI.