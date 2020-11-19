NTT Ltd rejigs organisational structure in backdrop of digital push by companies

Seeing an increased digital push from Indian companies, NTT Limited has made changes to its organisation structure.

From January 2021, NTT India Private Limited, NTT Communications India and NTT-Netmagic will be folded into NTT Limited, which was formed last year. NTT Limited and all its divisions and regions form part of the NTT Group, and fall under the global holding company NTT Inc alongside sister companies NTT DATA, and NTT Communications in Japan.

NTT Ltd comprises 28 brands including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security.

Along with this, Sharad Sanghi will be appointed leader of NTT Limited India. Sanghi is the CEO – Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT Limited. Sanghi had founded Netmagic, a provider of data centre solutions and was instrumental in its growth. NTT then bought Netmagic.

Efficient market approach

“The reason for this is that with multiple businesses from the same parent (NTT), going to customers was a duplication of time and effort. This structure would simplify our go-to-market approach,” Sanghi told BusinessLine. All the three entities have a workforce of around 6,300. Also, as previously announced, Kiran Bhagwanani has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, GTM, Asia Pacific for NTT Ltd since April 2020. In the last 10 years, under Bhagwanani, the India business has grown to emerge as one of the largest country operations in NTT Limited globally, company executives said.

Investment plans

These developments also come in the backdrop of NTT Limited planning to invest $2 billion in the next four years for building additional data centres, solar parks and investing in its undersea cable network.

“The investments will go into data centres, setting up of multiple solar parks, expansion into cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru and construction of the optical submarine cable, connecting Singapore, Myanmar and India,” said Sanghi.

Growth from India is expected to come from companies and government.

The coming together of three NTT businesses in the Indian subcontinent is a strategic move in the right direction and we plan to be amongst the top 3 domestic players in the country, stated Sanghi.

Data centre capacity

In September, NTT Limited’s Global Data Centers division expanded its data centre footprint in India with the launch of a new high-density and hyperscale data centre in Mumbai. The Mumbai 7 Data Center operates with 375,000 sq ft of co-location space, and will offer the capacity to host 5,000 racks and over 30 MW of load. The facility will expand NTT Ltd’s data centre capacity (server room) in India by 30 per cent, according to Sanghi.