Nubia’s next in Red Magic gaming smartphone series to feature a 144 Hz display

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is set to launch the next in its gaming smartphone series, the Red Magic 4, later this year.

The latest in the Red Magic series will have a 144 Hz refresh rate display. A recent post by Nubia co-founder and President Ni Fei on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, on Tuesday, revealed that the company has been testing its display. If successful, Nubia will be the first to launch a 144 Hz refresh rate in the mainstream smartphone market.

“The 144 Hz of the Red Devils 5G is debugging OK. I feel good, feel relieved to go to the annual meeting,” a report in tech website Gizmochina quoted Ni Fei as saying in his post.

Users can also choose from three other refresh rate options — 60 Hz, 90 Hz and 120 Hz. The device might have the AMOLED display panel, the same as the previous version, i.e. Red Magic 3, reports say.

Rival products

Asus also launched its ROG smartphone series last year; however, its refresh rate is 120 HZ. OnePlus and Realme have also brought the 120 Hz refresh rate to the mainstream. Samsung’s next in its Galaxy series, possibly the Galaxy S20, will also have a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

On release, Nubia’s 144 Hz version can provide an extraordinary gaming experience, giving the Chinese brand an edge over its competitors in the gaming smartphone market. The phone will be 5G-enabled and offer various connectivity features for a faster gaming experience.

Triple rear cameras

Gizmochina had earlier reported that the phone might also have a triple camera. Ni Fei had accidentally shared a photo on Twitter with the watermark intact that said ‘Shot on Nubia Triple Camera’. This led to users speculating that the phone will be equipped with triple rear cameras.

The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, an upgrade from its predecessor Red Magic 3, which used the SD855 chipset with a Snapdragon X55 modem. The company might also release a version of the phone with the same SD chipset but with a different, cheaper modem to make it more affordable.

Media reports had earlier indicated that Nubia had announced the launch of the Red Magic 4 in China this year. It had said it would launch the phone in India around the same time.