Number of recognised start-ups in India touch 50,000

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 03, 2021

About 1.7 lakh jobs have been created by recognised start-ups in 2020-21

The number of start-ups recognised by the government has touched 50,000 with the last 10,000 start-ups added in 180 days, per numbers shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Recognised start-ups have now spread across 623 districts and about 1.7 lakh jobs have been created by recognised start-ups in 2020-2021, an official release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

“Notably, it took only 180 days to add the last 10,000 start-ups, as compared to 808 days for the first 10,000 at the beginning of the initiative. About 743 start-ups were recognised in 2016-17, in the first year of the initiative, which has now increased exponentially to over 16,000 start-ups being recognised in 2020-21,” the release said.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the launched in January, 2016 to catalyse start-up culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

The sectors that had the maximum registered start-ups were food processing, product development, application development, IT consulting and business support devices.

Published on June 03, 2021

