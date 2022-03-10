Nuvepro, Mentorskool tie-up for project-based learning to make workforce project ready

Nuvepro on Thursday announced it had partnered with Mentorskool, a specialist in project-based learning, to bring the combination of real-world projects and labs aligned with the tech training goals.

“The projects and the hands-on labs aim to make the workforce project ready, enable them in career progression and improve their conversion rates on being certified,” it said in a statement.

It is meant to provide access to projects in digital technologies, such as AI/ML, Data Analytics, Cloud and Cyber Security along with the hands-on labs. Real-world projects, hands-on labs, and mentor support from industry practitioners will be offered as a package.

Mentorskool has a repository of projects designed by practitioners from leading organisations.

“Tech learners from Corporate, EdTech and Educational Institutions can access these projects and solve them with the help of designated mentors,” it explained.

Amit Choudhary, Founder, Mentorskool, said, “Mentor-driven learning is an under-explored area in tech training, and we are seeing great traction and results through this approach. The learners are learning faster and, importantly, relevant things that make them productive in their new projects. Our strategic partnership with Nuvepro would help us deliver the best experiential learning via ready-to-serve lab environments aligned to the goals of a learning program.”

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said, “The talent crunch for digital skills is mostly due to the non-availability of project-ready engineers. Mentorskool’s rich repository of digital projects and Nuvepro’s Hands-On labs immensely help the learners in EdTech Organizations and Corporates to build a portfolio and demonstrate their skills. Solving a diverse set of real-world challenges and assessments makes the learners project-ready 75 per cent faster compared to the theoretical learning approach.”