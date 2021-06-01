Nvidia announces new flagship gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia has debuted two new GPUs, including its new flagship gaming GPU-- the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

The company’s new flagship gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is powered by the Nvidia Ampere architecture. The GPU includes Nvidia Broadcast streaming features and additional memory. It comes with 12GB of GDDR6X in total. The GPU uses Nvidia’s new 12-pin connector. It will be available June 3 starting at $1199.

The company has also launched the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

It builds on the GeForce RTX 3070, one of the most popular Nvidia Ampere architecture graphics cards.

This new Ti GPU boosts performance with more CUDA Cores and GDDR6X memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can deliver a 1.5X performance improvement versus the previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, and a 2X improvement over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Nvidia said. It will be available June 10 starting at $599.

Both these RTX cards will have support for features such as ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS performance-boosting AI and Nvidia Reflex latency-reduction.

The company also announced the latest in GeForce RTX 30 Series-based laptops.

It also announced new RTX titles. With the addition of titles such as DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Rainbow Six Siege there are now over 130 RTX games and applications.

Nvidia Reflex can now be found in 12 of the top 15 competitive shooters with the addition of Escape for Tarkov, CrossFire HD, etc., Nvidia said.