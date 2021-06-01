Nvidia announces new flagship gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Nvidia has debuted two new GPUs, including its new flagship gaming GPU-- the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.
The company’s new flagship gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is powered by the Nvidia Ampere architecture. The GPU includes Nvidia Broadcast streaming features and additional memory. It comes with 12GB of GDDR6X in total. The GPU uses Nvidia’s new 12-pin connector. It will be available June 3 starting at $1199.
The company has also launched the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.
It builds on the GeForce RTX 3070, one of the most popular Nvidia Ampere architecture graphics cards.
This new Ti GPU boosts performance with more CUDA Cores and GDDR6X memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can deliver a 1.5X performance improvement versus the previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, and a 2X improvement over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Nvidia said. It will be available June 10 starting at $599.
Both these RTX cards will have support for features such as ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS performance-boosting AI and Nvidia Reflex latency-reduction.
The company also announced the latest in GeForce RTX 30 Series-based laptops.
It also announced new RTX titles. With the addition of titles such as DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Rainbow Six Siege there are now over 130 RTX games and applications.
Nvidia Reflex can now be found in 12 of the top 15 competitive shooters with the addition of Escape for Tarkov, CrossFire HD, etc., Nvidia said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...