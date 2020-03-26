NVIDIA expands free 90-day virtual GPU software evaluation to 500 licenses

With many companies needing to support remote working employees, NVIDIA has expanded its free 90-day virtual GPU software evaluation from 128 to 500 licenses.

With vGPU software licenses, companies can use their on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to provide accelerated virtual infrastructure so people can work and collaborate from anywhere, NVIDIA said in a blog post. Further, companies can also temporarily re-purpose NVIDIA GPUs being used on other projects to support their remote workers.