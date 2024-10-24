NVIDIA announced multiple strategic partnerships with Indian technology companies today, strengthening its presence in India’s growing artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Three major collaborations involving Yotta Data Services, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), and Zoho Corporation were unveiled at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai.

Yotta Data Services revealed six new AI platform services under its Shakti Cloud platform, incorporating NVIDIA NIM microservices. The services include AI Lab as a Service, AI Workspace, Serverless AI Inferencing, and GPU-as-a-Service, which aim to make AI more accessible through a token-based and GPU seconds pricing model.

L&T Technology Services launched an AI Experience Zone at its Bengaluru design hub, built on the NVIDIA AI platform. The facility will primarily serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments, showcasing AI applications in healthcare using NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX. LTTS is also upskilling over 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

Zoho Corporation announced plans to leverage NVIDIA’s AI accelerated computing platform, particularly NVIDIA NeMo, to build and deploy large language models (LLMs) across its SaaS applications. The company has invested more than $10 million in NVIDIA’s AI technology and GPUs over the past year and plans to invest an additional $10 million in the coming year.

The partnerships aim to advance AI adoption across various sectors in India. Yotta’s services will focus on healthcare, BFSI, legal tech, and government sectors. LTTS’s Experience Zone will demonstrate AI applications in healthcare diagnostics, telecommunications, and mobility solutions. Zoho’s implementation will benefit its 700,000+ customers across ManageEngine and Zoho.com globally.

These collaborations reflect NVIDIA’s strategy to expand its AI ecosystem in India while providing local companies with advanced AI capabilities. The partnerships emphasize developing sovereign AI solutions and infrastructure, focusing on practical business applications and industry-specific use cases.

According to company statements, initial testing has shown promising results. Zoho reported a 60 per cent increase in throughput and 35 per cent reduction in latency using NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM compared to previously used open-source frameworks. The companies will continue to develop and deploy AI solutions while maintaining data privacy and regulatory compliance.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit