Global tech player Nvidia showcased its various technologies at its GeForce RTX AI PC tour in Bengaluru, offering immersive experiences in gaming, content creation and academics.

The company showcased PCs equipped with GeForce RTX graphics cards that can deliver AI performance ranging from 200 to 1300 trillion operations per second (TOPs). It also exhibited RTX-powered solutions such as Nvidia Ace and Digital Humans, which aim to make gaming more immersive and personalised.

GeForce RTX AI PCs use Tensor Cores — dedicated AI accelerators on all GeForce RTX GPUs — in gaming, content creation, development, and STEM. The company said that GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs deliver the performance needed to run the latest and most demanding AI apps, games and models.

According to the company, these accelerate over 600 AI-enabled games and applications, and over 100 million users already have the RTX graphics installed on their PCs. The company added that its graphics cards are broadly compatible with 500+ AI software and solutions.

Nvidia also showcased RTX AI-powered demos, including Nvidia Ace. With this, games like Mecha BREAK can use an on-device small language model to improve the conversational capabilities of an in-game character. In Legends, Nvidia Ace can help the in-game character identify people and objects with AI-powered vision capabilities.

An open-source application called ComfyUI was built with Stable Diffusion. It allows users to take selfies and see different superhero representations of themselves within a few seconds.

The company also showed another demo app called ChatRTX, which helps you personalise a GPT large language model (LLM) connected to your own content—docs, notes, images, or other data. It also has solutions like Nvidia Canvas, which can transform a simple brushstroke into a realistic-looking image.

With the festive season approaching, NVIDIA and its partners are set to launch a comprehensive line-up of GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops designed for gamers, creators, and professionals seeking exceptional AI processing capabilities.