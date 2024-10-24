Nvidia on Thursday revealed its plans to enable India emerge as one of the global hubs for the development of Artificial Intelligence infrastructure by announcing a slew of partnerships with Indian companies including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and data centre provider Yotta.

“In the future, India is going to be the country that will export AI,” Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of Nvidia said, “You have the fundamental ingredients — AI, data and AI infrastructure, and you have a large population of users.”

The Santa Clara-based chipmaker will supply its sought-after artificial intelligence processors to Reliance Industries which is building a one-gigawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It also plans to supply tens of thousands of its Hopper AI chips to build large-scale data centres, in an expansion led by firms such as data centre provider Yotta Data Services and Tata Communications.

“By combining Nvidia’s accelerated computing infrastructure with Tata Communications’ AI Studio and global network, we’re creating a future-ready platform that will enable AI transformation across industries,” said AS Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications.

Training developers

Separately, information technology giants including Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are teaming with Nvidia to accelerate AI adoption. They’re creating new jobs and training nearly half a million developers for the era of AI. TCS also announced new business unit focused on Nvidia that will design and deliver curated AI adoption strategies by leveraging global centres of excellence (CoEs).

Tech Mahindra, on the other hand, announced the establishment of a CoE powered by Nvidia platforms to drive advancements in sovereign large language model (LLM) frameworks, agentic AI, and physical AI. Besides Tech Mahindra, Nvidia is partnering with IT giants such as Infosys and Wipro, to train about half a million developers to design and deploy AI agents using its software.

Huang said that Nvidia will enable India to manufacture its own AI. “You should not outsource, you should not export data to import intelligence. There’s a new manufacturing industry, don’t wait to jump into this one 20 years later,” he said adding that though India’s contribution to Nvidia’s global revenue is still small there is opportunity to make it large.

Globally, Nvidia, which started as a gaming company, has emerged as a leading provider of full-stack AI tools including graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. While the company’s valuations have zoomed up in recent times, it faces challenges with China looking to develop its own AI system. In that context, India becomes crucial for the tech major.

Huang stated that by the end of 2024 India will have nearly 20 times more compute power than it had a year ago. “In order to build an AI ecosystem here, the first thing needed is the creation of infrastructure. We announced our tie-up with Yotta, E2E, Tata Communications, and Reliance, among others, to build infrastructure here,” he said.