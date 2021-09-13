Info-tech

NXP Semiconductors selects TCS as strategic partner to drive IT innovation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2021

To leverage TCS’ Machine First philosophy for better operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it will work with NXP Semiconductors to help accelerate its digital transformation.

NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial and IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. The semiconductor manufacturer selected TCS as its strategic partner to drive its integrated IT services strategy across applications, IT infrastructure and workplace services spanning enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

“Leveraging its unique Machine First approach, deep contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and proven capabilities across next-gen technologies such as AI and automation, TCS will develop a business-centric operating model that harnesses synergies across the value chain,” it added.

The new, secure IT landscape will significantly improve operational resilience, speed up innovation and drive a superior user experience, it said.

Additionally, TCS will accelerate NXP’s cloud adoption to further enhance business agility and build a future-ready digital foundation that supports its growth and transformation agenda.

“TCS demonstrated an understanding of NXP’s environment and identified transformational opportunities. They will be a crucial partner in building our vision of an agile and lean IT environment that is essential to keep pace with our ever-growing drive to innovate,” NXP Semiconductors Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President Olli Hyyppa said.

The new IT operating model will be better aligned with business and will leverage TCS’ Machine First philosophy to drive leaner, more resilient operations, elevating the user experience and enhancing NXP’s future growth, TCS Global Head (Technology Business Unit) V Rajanna stated.

Published on September 13, 2021

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
