Nxtra by Airtel launches new hyperscale data centre park in Chennai

Nxtra by Airtel, the data centre subsidiary of telco major Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new hyperscale data centre park in Chennai.

The facility was unveiled digitally by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin.

The 38 MW hyperscale data centre is Nxtra by Airtel’s third one in Chennai. The LEED certified facility is spread over 270,000 sq.ft.

A key highlight of Airtel’s new data centre is that it is fully integrated with Airtel’s global submarine cable network, thereby, providing an end-to-end secure connectivity solution to hyperscalers.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said, “This is a major milestone in our journey as we scale up aggressively to serve the emerging digital India opportunity."

"Chennai, with its strategic location and access to cable landing stations, has the potential to become a regional data centre hub for South Asia. Nxtra by Airtel is already serving large Indian and global customers from the city and we will continue to invest to expand our operations. I compliment the State Government (TN government) for providing an enabling environment and infrastructure support to set up this vital digital infrastructure," added Chitkara.

With the latest launch, the company now operates the largest network of data centres in India with 11 hyperscale and 120 edge data centres and manages critical submarine landing stations.

With the upcoming 5G rollout, a fast growing digital economy, enterprises transitioning to cloud and local data storage regulations, India is witnessing strong demand for reliable data centre solutions.

Nxtra by Airtel will invest ₹5,000 crore by 2025 to serve this large demand. The investment will be leveraged to increase its capacity by 3x to over 400 MW.

This will include setting up hyperscale data centre parks in key metro cities.

"Nxtra by Airtel is already scaling up use of green energy for its data centres and aims to source 50 per cent of the power requirements of these centres through renewable sources as part of Airtel’s overall GHG emission reduction targets," it said.