Object Tech Solutions develops data, analytical platform for NITI Aayog

Object Technology Solutions, global leader in IT and consulting firm, has developed and launched NITI Aayog’s ambitious National Data and Analytics platform. The company selected as technical partner to build the portal with inputs from NITI Aayog.

The platform aims to standardise data across sources and provide flexible analytics that makes it easy for users to analyse information using multiple datasets.

The portal currently offers 203 datasets from over 47 Central Government Ministries and Agencies and across 14 sectors. It will add new datasets up to the village level in the future, said the company.

The datasets available on the portal include Census, National Family Health Survey, Unified District Information System for Education, said the US-headquartered company.

Data reprocess

While many government departments have public dashboards with options to download data, some are available as image files while others are in PDF format, making it difficult to compile information. The analysis of data across departments is another key challenge.

Data collected by various Government Departments is incoherent due to different standards for common indicators. This issue has been addressed in NDAP.

The portal has also implemented an algorithm to track the changes in the data published within the websites of various departments and reprocess the newly available data into NDAP platform with minimal manual intervention.

Chandra Talluri, Chief Executive Officer, OTSI said using specially designed algorithms, the data fetched from various government portals is processed to ensure uniformity in semantics so that two different datasets can be compared.

This means that our software enables government data to be presented in a user-friendly format and promote data-driven decision making and research, he said.

“As of today, we have analysed and processed over 30,000 source files from various departments and combined them into 203 datasets on NDAP. We are working on getting more datasets to be onboarded onto the platform in the coming weeks. We took every measure to make sure NDAP’s backend architecture is scalable and cater the future needs of India,” he said.

The portal will help citizens, policymakers, academics, researchers, institutions, international organisations to easily analyse data across the departments by merging various datasets without any hassles.