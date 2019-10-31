Info-tech

Odd-even scheme: Quick Ride waives convenience charges in New Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

The Delhi government will implement the odd-even scheme from November 4

Ride-sharing company Quick Ride will waive convenience charge for its users to promote carpool during the odd-even scheme in Delhi.

The carpool and bike-sharing online platform charges six per cent of each transaction as a convenience charge, and it will be waived during the odd-even scheme from November 4-11, Quick Ride CEO KNM Rao said in a press conference on Thursday.

The Bangalore based start-up provides service to nearly 10,000 commuters everyday in the National Capital Region, the co-founder said. “We want to encourage carpooling which has many benefits like protecting environment and saving money,” Rao said.

The Delhi government has announced implementation of the odd-even scheme starting next Monday. Vehicles having last digits of its registration numbers in odd or even ply on alternate days during the road-rationing method.

