Office on the go: Microsoft releases unified Microsoft Office app for all Android users

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
After months of public and private app testing, Microsoft has released a stable version of its unified Microsoft Office app for all Android users.
The app combines Microsoft Office's Word, Excel and Microsoft PowerPoint into one single app.
The tech giant had released a beta version of its app for select Android and iOS users in 2019. After months of beta testing, the app is now available for all users.
The app allows users to browse files saved on the cloud, including Microsoft OneDrive and other third party storages as well as edit files in Word, PowerPoint or Excel without switching apps.
The app also has a range of other convenient features. Users can convert a snapshot of a document into an editable word file or an excel spreadsheet. The app also enables PowerPoint to create a presentation based on a series of pictures selected that a user selects from their phone. The ‘Office Lens’ feature included in the app allows a person to convert whiteboards and documents into “automatically enhanced digital images.” The app also lets users access websites by scanning a QR Code.
According to Android Police, the app still has a few limitations. It is locked in portrait mode and does not support in landscape mode. It is incompatible with Google Chromebooks. Microsoft has not commented on when it will be releasing the app for Chromebooks, the report said.
The app will work for phones that support the last four major versions of Android OS: running an ARM-based or Intel x86 processor with 1 GB RAM or above, Microsoft said in the app description.
The app is available free of cost for Android users.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
