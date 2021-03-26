Offline-to-online merchant platform DotPe secures $27.5 million Series A funding

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Gurgaon-based offline-to-online commerce platform, DotPe, announced on Friday that it has raised $27.5million in Series A funding.
The round was led by its early investor, PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, resulting in an increase in the existing stake in the company. Info Edge Ventures has doubled down on its seed investment in the company made last year and more than doubled its shareholding. Google joins as a new investor.
Started by ex-PayU founder Shailaz Nag with Gyanesh Sharma and Anurag Gupta in 2020, DotPe digitises enterprise as well as SMB merchants through a full stack solution — from giving them an online presence to enabling seamless ordering (in-store and remote), online payments and delivery. On the enterprise side, it has deep integration with 10,000+ restaurants and food courts, including leading global and domestic F&B brands.
On the SMB front, it’s product —Digital Showroom — has on-boarded over 5 million merchants within 6 months of launch in September 2020. The product enables merchants to sell online by creating a digital storefront and accepting orders through WhatsApp. In the last 12 months, over 5 million Indian consumers have switched to the hassle-free way of ordering and buying from DotPe’s merchants using its platform. Over 38 per cent of orders daily are now through repeat consumers.
“We are thrilled to see our existing investors, PayU and Info Edge Ventures, backing our vision and doubling down on their funding as new business horizons open up. We are pleased to add Google, an innovation leader, as an investor. This new partnership will empower businesses to be more discoverable, expand business avenues and conduct e-commerce like never before. Pandemic or not, we are here to reimagine the way offline businesses work and bring digital revolution to the doorstep of every entrepreneur” said Shailaz Nag, co-founder, DotPe.
DotPe has made some key hires in the recent months. The fresh funding will be deployed towards accelerating product development, market expansion and scaling technology to meet the fast-growing market demand.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...