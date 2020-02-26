Ola ropes in Gautam Bambawale as senior advisor

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Strengthening its advisory board, Ola, a ride-hailing company has named former ambassador Gautam Bambawale as senior advisor for Corporate and International Affairs. A retired bureaucrat, civil servant and executive, Bambawale has played multiple diplomatic roles during his 34-year career with the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
He has served as India’s Ambassador to Bhutan and China as well as the High Commissioner of India to Pakistan between 2016 and 2017. Bambawale also held a number of positions where he was directly involved with advancing India’s relations with Japan, China, and South Korea amongst other countries. With his extensive experience in international relations, he will play a key role in advising Ola on its Corporate Affairs initiatives across India and the global markets in which it operates, a statement from Ola said.
“Ola’s philosophy of collaborating with local governments and communities will only help it build more relevant and sustainable solutions for users and drivers,” Bambawale said.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola, said “Bambawale’s experience in international relations and diplomacy from his three decades of service to the nation will play an invaluable role in Ola’s next phase of growth across global markets.”
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...