Ola ropes in Gautam Bambawale as senior advisor

Strengthening its advisory board, Ola, a ride-hailing company has named former ambassador Gautam Bambawale as senior advisor for Corporate and International Affairs. A retired bureaucrat, civil servant and executive, Bambawale has played multiple diplomatic roles during his 34-year career with the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

He has served as India’s Ambassador to Bhutan and China as well as the High Commissioner of India to Pakistan between 2016 and 2017. Bambawale also held a number of positions where he was directly involved with advancing India’s relations with Japan, China, and South Korea amongst other countries. With his extensive experience in international relations, he will play a key role in advising Ola on its Corporate Affairs initiatives across India and the global markets in which it operates, a statement from Ola said.

“Ola’s philosophy of collaborating with local governments and communities will only help it build more relevant and sustainable solutions for users and drivers,” Bambawale said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola, said “Bambawale’s experience in international relations and diplomacy from his three decades of service to the nation will play an invaluable role in Ola’s next phase of growth across global markets.”