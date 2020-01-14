Ola ropes in Rajeev Bakshi as an advisory member for foods business

Ola has roped in FMCG industry veteran Rajeev Bakshi as an advisory member to the board of its food business, Ola Foods.

Bakshi has held leadership positions in various companies such as Metro Cash & Carry, PepsiCo and Cadbury in the past, and currently serves on the boards of several companies.

Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Ola Foods and Founding Partner at Ola, said, “We are very excited to have Rajeev join us as an Advisor to the Board. Rajeev’s understanding of the FMCG space, combined with his years of experience in the global F&B industry, will prove invaluable for us to build a business that consumers trust and love. We are at a very early part of our journey wherein we are building unique consumer offerings through differentiated distribution formats, both online and offline.”

Currently, Ola runs 36 kitchens across 6 cities. It aims to build its own-food brands in a range of categories like rice bowls, biryani and health food segments, leveraging its state-of-the-art kitchens in the country.

“Ola’s ambitions in the food business with a ‘food-first’ approach, is uniquely placed in a crowded, but undifferentiated, industry. With unique offerings that have been developed after immense research and understanding of consumer preferences, Ola has the opportunity to build highly loved food brands in a market that is underserved,” added Bakshi in a statement.