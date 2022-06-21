Ola teases design of electric car, more details in August

Ola Electric teased the design of its future electric car at the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, recently. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, tweeted that more information about the electric vehicle will be released on August 15, 2022.

MoveOS 2 rollout ramping up now and will be with everyone over next few days.



Starting to work on MoveOS 3. Will share more on 15th Aug. In addition to features, we will focus on regen and make it significantly better in MoveOS 3.



What features do you want to see? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 21, 2022

The company has not officially announced a launch date. It is likely to be launched sometime in 2023, according to reports. Based on the teaser video shared by Ola Electric on YouTube, the vehicle will have a sharp bonnet equipped with twin U-shaped LED headlights, along with a light bar placed at the centre.

Ola will also launch a new electric scooter in 2023 with more features, including cruise control, MySmartPrice said in a report. It recently launched Move OS 2 — an operating system for its electric scooter, first announced in August last year — bringing a host of features to its S1 and S1 Pro, including turn-by-turn navigation on the Dash screen and Eco mode. The company currently sells its electric scooter S1 Pro in India.