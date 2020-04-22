OLX launches donation drive ‘OLX Pledge’ to help migrant workers

OLX, a global online marketplace, today announced the launch of a donative drive ‘OLX Pledge’ that commits to providing relief measures to migrant workers. The initiative has been launched in association with NGOs like Bhumi and India Cares, through Goodera, to support the livelihood of migrant workers, as per the company’s official release.

According to OLX, the decision has been taken as the unprecedented health crisis continues across the globe, millions of small and medium-sized businesses have been adversely impacted, leaving the contractual workforce the most vulnerable.

As a part of the initiative, OLX Pledge has set up a microsite to appeal to its employees, clients,

and users for contributing towards this pledge. Besides an upfront initial contribution, OLX India will match contributions received on the portal and the funds will be redirected to the workers who have lost their jobs or are struggling to earn a livelihood. The funds will be used to provide migrant workers with ration kits which will include essential foods like rice, atta, dal, salt, sugar, oil, spices, and milk powder, among others.

Tarun Sinha, Head, Horizontal Business Unit (HBU), OLX India stated in the official release: “The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most challenging crises humankind is facing. While this has affected all of us, the migrant workers and their families have been the worst-hit section of society. More than 92.5% of migrant workers have lost up to 3 weeks of work due to the current lockdown, over a million workers are in relief camps, while around half a million have walked back to their homes.

He added: “Given this situation, all our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material and funds reach migrant workers who need it the most, and whose livelihood has been severely impacted.”

The parent organization of OLX, Prosus has committed INR 100 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the COVID-19 relief work.

OLX mentioned that additionally, it had extended support to its business partners that include many small entrepreneurs by continuing the duration of existing paid ads on the platforms until the lockdown is over.