Olympics: Twitter launches customised flag emoji for Team India

Twitter, in association with Indian Olympic Association (@WeAreTeamIndia), has launched a customised flag emoji for #TeamIndia.

According to Twitter, India will be one of the only four countries to have a special emoji for its team. Other countries are the US, the UK and Canada.

Apart from this, official Olympic Games emoji will be available in over 30 languages, including English and Hindi, on Twitter. Tweeting with these hashtags will trigger emojis from July 22 to August 8.

Twitter rolls out captions for voice tweets

A Twitter statement said that fans can tweet #ExpertEngine @Olympics and any sporting event hashtag such as #Boxing or #Wrestling, and receive a video reply teaching them all about that sport.

Twitter will also have a dedicated tab called #TokyoOlympics in the ‘explore’ section of the app. This will feature ‘Twitter moments’, ‘topics’ and ‘lists’. Fans in India can enjoy all the updates on the special events page in English and Hindi for the 18 events that India is participating in.

Twitter ‘lists’ are a compilation of various Twitter accounts. People can create their own ‘lists’ or follow those created by others. Viewing a ‘list’ timeline will show a stream of tweets from only the accounts on that ‘list’, making it easier for people to find what interests them.

Twitter in pact with Sony to bring premium video content from Indian cricket team’s Sri Lanka and England tours

‘Topics’ use machine learning to find related tweets on a subject. Fans can follow to see what is happening on the things that matter to them. Twitter has launched new Olympic-related ‘topics’ for each team giving users an option to follow accounts of athletes and sports with a single tap, it said.