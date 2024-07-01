The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), hit a new milestone for single day orders on Saturday, the day won the T20 World Cup trophy in a nail-biting finals match The Network said it showcases its ability to handle high-volume transactions.

“The day Team India lifted the trophy after 13 years, the ONDC Network also hit a new milestone of 374,000 orders in a single day during the finals. This showcases the Open Network’s ability to handle high-volume transactions during significant events. Additionally, the F&B category saw exceptional growth, recording 61,000 orders,” it said in statement.

The official statement added that these figures “demonstrate the increasing adoption” of the ONDC Network and its role in transforming India’s e-commerce landscape. “By providing a level playing field for businesses of all sizes, the Network continues to enhance the digital shopping experience for consumers nationwide,” it added.

