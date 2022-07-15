One Point One Solutions partners with Bahwan CyberTek to tap IT services market in MENA region

One Point One Solutions, a leading provider of business process management solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Bahwan CyberTek, a globally recognised digital transformation solutions and services provider.

Both organisations will combine capabilities to deliver digital transformation services including cloud managed services and sophisticated follow-the-sun virtual customer service. This alliance will provide customers service-level improvements, cost effectiveness and enhanced total experience.

The market size for these services is estimated at $5 billion and is expected to grow 20 per cent per annum till 2025.

According to the company, its operating centre and proven virtual service desk expertise will augment BCT’s artificial intelligence/machine language, cybersecurity and automation proficiency to deliver future-fit managed services. This blend of top-notch technology, skilled talent and superior infrastructure will be the key differentiator, said the company.

BCT’s strong clientele in the MENA (Middle East, North Africa) region, spread across telecom, BFSI, government, retail and other verticals, will benefit from this strategic partnership and its combined service offerings, it added.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said the combined capabilities of the company and BCT will help advance service delivery and support BCT’s exponential growth in the MENA region through virtual SaaS-based customer service.

It will help them simplify their processes and achieve better speed and agility in their operations, he added.

Vish Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, BCT said this means 24x7 management of mission-critical business applications and enhancing efficiencies through automation for BFSI customers.

The move will drive the benefits of cost and efficiency to clients in the region through this partnership, he added.

One Point One Solutions leading clienteles include SBI Cards, Godrej Appliance, Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Finance, Airtel, Adani, Go Air and Mahanagar Gas.

Based on predictive analytics, digital experience and digital supply chain management, Bahwan CyberTek has delivered solutions in 20 countries to over 1000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies.